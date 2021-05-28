  1. الرئيسية
بيان لحاخامات في لندن يتبرأ من الصهيونية وأفعال ضد المسلمين في المملكة المتحدة

السبت 29 مايو 2021 07:10 ص / بتوقيت القدس +2GMT
لندن/سما/

تبرأ حاخامات كبار في العاصمة البريطانية لندن مما قالوا إنها استفزازات يقوم بها "الصهاينة"، ولا سيما ضد المسلمين في المملكة المتحدة.

وأعرب الحاخامات في بيان مشترك عن صدمتهم إزاء انطباعات شكلتها وسائل إعلام عالمية، بأن اليهود الأرثوذكس التقليديين في إنجلترا لديهم بعض الصلة بتلك الاستفزازات، دون الإشارة إلى تفاصيل تذكر.
 

وشدد الحاخامات على موقفهم التقليدي بعدم المشاركة "بأي شكل من الأشكال في أعمال تغضب شعوب العالم".
 

وجاء في البيان: "نحن نحتج على مثل هذه الأعمال الاستفزازية والمظاهرات الصهيونية العامة، وكذلك ضد تصريحاتهم الأخيرة المعادية للمسلمين، والتي لا يمكن إلا أن تخلق العداء بين مجتمعاتنا".

وأضاف الموقعون، وهم 14 من كبار حاخامات لندن: "ما لم نستنكر هذه الأعمال بأقوى لغة، فإنها يمكن أن تجلب الخطر على اليهود في هذا البلد، لا سمح الله".
 

وتابعوا: "لذلك نعلن أنه لا علاقة لنا بتلك الأعمال الجسيمة، أو بأي إعلان عام صادر عن الصهاينة، هنا أو في الأرض المقدسة (فلسطين المحتلة)"

وقال الحاخامات: "لسنوات عديدة، عشنا في سلام وأمان جنبا إلى جنب مع جميع جيراننا. وليساعد الرب على أن يستمر هذا".
 

وجدد البيان التأكيد أن "من شارك في الأعمال المذكورة أعلاه لا يمثلنا".


 

وختم بالقول: "نصلي للرب من أجل السلام لجميع الشعب اليهودي وجميع دول العالم. عسى أن تنتهي الحروب والمآسي، وسرعان ما نستحق أن نحيي المسيح".

وأثنى نشاطون على بيان الحاخامات، ومن بينهم فلسطينيون ومناصرون لهم في المملكة المتحدة وغيرها من دول العالم، فيما أشار آخرون إلى وسائل إعلام يعتقد أنها المعنية بالانتقاد.

