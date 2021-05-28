بيان لحاخامات في لندن يتبرأ من الصهيونية وأفعال ضد المسلمين في المملكة المتحدة

لندن/سما/

تبرأ حاخامات كبار في العاصمة البريطانية لندن مما قالوا إنها استفزازات يقوم بها "الصهاينة"، ولا سيما ضد المسلمين في المملكة المتحدة.

وأعرب الحاخامات في بيان مشترك عن صدمتهم إزاء انطباعات شكلتها وسائل إعلام عالمية، بأن اليهود الأرثوذكس التقليديين في إنجلترا لديهم بعض الصلة بتلك الاستفزازات، دون الإشارة إلى تفاصيل تذكر.



BREAKING!



The most influential Rabbis in the UK have released a joint statement against Zionism!



"We protest provocative actions & public Zionist demonstrations, as well as against their recent anti-Muslim declarations, which only create antagonism between our communities" ???? pic.twitter.com/ZK52p8kJ8t — Torah Jews (@TorahJews) May 28, 2021

وشدد الحاخامات على موقفهم التقليدي بعدم المشاركة "بأي شكل من الأشكال في أعمال تغضب شعوب العالم".



وجاء في البيان: "نحن نحتج على مثل هذه الأعمال الاستفزازية والمظاهرات الصهيونية العامة، وكذلك ضد تصريحاتهم الأخيرة المعادية للمسلمين، والتي لا يمكن إلا أن تخلق العداء بين مجتمعاتنا".

2."Therefore we hereby publicize the Torah view, which was the view of rabbis of past generations as well as the view of the current Chief Rabbi of London’s UOHC, Rabbi Ephraim Padwa, that we must not take part in any way in actions that anger the nations of the world." — Torah Jews (@TorahJews) May 28, 2021

وأضاف الموقعون، وهم 14 من كبار حاخامات لندن: "ما لم نستنكر هذه الأعمال بأقوى لغة، فإنها يمكن أن تجلب الخطر على اليهود في هذا البلد، لا سمح الله".



وتابعوا: "لذلك نعلن أنه لا علاقة لنا بتلك الأعمال الجسيمة، أو بأي إعلان عام صادر عن الصهاينة، هنا أو في الأرض المقدسة (فلسطين المحتلة)"

4.Unless we condemn these actions in the strongest language, they could bring danger upon Jews in this country, G-d forbid. Therefore we hereby declare that we have no connection to these grave actions, or to any public declaration made by the Zionists, here or in the Holy Land — Torah Jews (@TorahJews) May 28, 2021

8. Rabbi Moshe Yitzchok Luntzer, Rabbinic Judge at Satmar

Rabbi Eliezer Mordechai Stolzberg, Rabbinic Judge at UOHC and Satmar

Rabbi Yaakov Yehoshua Brander, Head of Kollel Horaah

Rabbi Yaakov Binyomin Menachem Marmorstein, Rabbi of Ohel Moshe Synagogue — Torah Jews (@TorahJews) May 28, 2021

وقال الحاخامات: "لسنوات عديدة، عشنا في سلام وأمان جنبا إلى جنب مع جميع جيراننا. وليساعد الرب على أن يستمر هذا".



وجدد البيان التأكيد أن "من شارك في الأعمال المذكورة أعلاه لا يمثلنا".





وختم بالقول: "نصلي للرب من أجل السلام لجميع الشعب اليهودي وجميع دول العالم. عسى أن تنتهي الحروب والمآسي، وسرعان ما نستحق أن نحيي المسيح".

7. Rabbi Boruch Chuna Greenfeld, head of the Bobov-45 Yeshiva and Rabbinic Judge at UOHC

Rabbi Shlomo Labin, Zidichover Rebbe

Rabbi Shmuel Binyomin Krauss, Rabbi of Beis Shlomo Aryeh

Rabbi Naftoli Pinchus Englander, Rabbinic Judge at UOHC — Torah Jews (@TorahJews) May 28, 2021

وأثنى نشاطون على بيان الحاخامات، ومن بينهم فلسطينيون ومناصرون لهم في المملكة المتحدة وغيرها من دول العالم، فيما أشار آخرون إلى وسائل إعلام يعتقد أنها المعنية بالانتقاد.

