بالأسماء.. الأمم المتحدة تصدر قأئمتها السوداء بالشركات المتعاملة مع المستوطنات الإسرائيلية

أصدر مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة قائمة سوداء بـ 112 شركة لها صلات وتمارس التجارة مع المستوطنات الإسرائيلية غير الشرعية.
أربعة وتسعون من الشركات المذكورة هي شركات إسرائيلة ، بينما يوجد 18 شركة أخرى من دول أخرى.
وتم اصدار هذه القائمة رغم ضغوط اميركية رسمية مكثفة على مختلف المستويات القيادية في الامم المتحدة لمنعها من تنفيذ قرار اممي اتخذ عام 2016 بنشر قائمة سوداء بالشركات العالمية التي تتعامل مع المستوطنات وتساهم في استدامة الأحتلال الاسرائيلي للاراضي الفلسطيني وتشجع الاستيطان والاستعمار.
وسعت الضغوط الاميركية لعدم تحديث القائمة السوداء باسماء الشركات المتواطئة مع الاحتلال. وقالت الولايات المتحدة إن القائمة السوداء للشركات التي تعمل في المستوطنات الإسرائيلية غير القانونية في الأراضي الفلسطينية تعكس تحيزًا ضد إسرائيل.
واكدت منذ اسبوعين إنها تضغط على الأمم المتحدة لعدم تحديث القائمة السوداء للشركات التي تعمل في المستوطنات الإسرائيلية.
وأكدت وزارة الخارجية أنها تواصلت مع مكتب حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة وعبرت عن رفضها لنشر او تحديث القائمة التي أثار نشرها لأول مرة في عام 2020 غضب إسرائيل.
وقبل اسبوعين صرح المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية فيدانت باتيل للصحفيين بأن الولايات المتحدة "تواصل معارضة أي عمل لتحديث القائمة" وان ادارته تواصلت مباشرة وعبرت عن رفضها "مباشرة مع مكتب المفوض السامي" لحقوق الإنسان.
وقال: "وجهة نظرنا هي أن قاعدة البيانات هذه لا تعمل إلا على تعزيز التحيز ضد إسرائيل الذي يجد في كثير من الأحيان قوة دفع في مواقع الأمم المتحدة". واعتبر ان قاعدة البيانات تشكل تهديدًا حقيقيًا للشركات التي تمارس نشاطًا تجاريًا أو تفكر في العمليات التجارية في المنطقة ".
وقال موقع أكسيوس إن المفوض الجديد لحقوق الإنسان في الأمم المتحدة ، فولكر تورك ، يواجه خيارًا قادمًا بشأن تحديث القائمة وقد يفعل ذلك بهدوء لتنفيذ قرار مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة لعام 2016 الذي يدعو إلى "قاعدة بيانات لجميع الشركات العاملة في أنشطة محددة تتعلق بالمستوطنات الإسرائيلية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة تعكس تحيزًا ضد إسرائيل.
وقد استجابت بعض الشركات بعد نشر اسمها في تقرير الامم المتحدة عام 2020 وبعد نشر القائمة وقالت شركة Airbnb إنها ستتوقف عن الإعلان في المستوطنات لكنها تراجعت بعد رد فعل عنيف في الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.
وفي النروي ، قادت القائمة صندوق الثروة السيادي إلى التخلص من الشركات المتورطة في المستوطنات ، مشيرة إلى القلق بشأن انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان.
وفيما يلي قائمة بجميع الشركات التي تم تسميتها من الأمم المتحدة كمساهمة في استمرار الاحتلال الاسرائيلي للاراضي الفلسطينية من قبل الأمم المتحدة:
اولا: الشركات التجارية المشاركة في الأنشطة الاستيطانية التي تساهم في تثبيت الاحتلال الاسرائيلي للاراضي الفلسطينية.
1- Afikim Public Transportation Ltd.
Israel
2- Airbnb Inc.
United States
3- American Israeli Gas Corporation Ltd.
Israel
4- Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd.
Israel
5- Amos Hadar Properties and Investments Ltd.
Israel
6- Angel Bakeries.
Israel
7- Archivists Ltd.
Israel
8- Ariel Properties Group.
Israel
9- Ashtrom Industries Ltd.
Israel
10 -Ashtrom Properties Ltd.
Israel
11- Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd.
Israel
12- Bank Hapoalim B.M.
Israel
13- Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.
Israel
14- Bank of Jerusalem Ltd.
Israel
15- Beit Haarchiv Ltd.
Israel
16- Bezeq, the Israel Telecommunication
Corp.
Israel
17- Booking.com B.V.
Netherlands
18- C Mer Industries Ltd.
Israel
19 Café Café Israel Ltd.
Israel
20 Caliber 3
Israel
21 Cellcom Israel Ltd.
Israel
22 Cherriessa Ltd.
Israel
23 Chish Nofei Israel Ltd.
Israel
24 Citadis Israel Ltd.
Israel
25 Comasco Ltd.
Israel
26 Darban Investments Ltd.
Israel
27 Delek Group Ltd.
Israel
28 Delta Israel
Israel
29 Dor Alon Energy in Israel 1988 Ltd.
Israel
30 Egis Rail
France
31 Egged, Israel Transportation Cooperative Society Ltd.
Israel
32 Energix Renewable Energies Ltd.
Israel
33 EPR Systems Ltd.
Israel
34 Extal Ltd.
Israel
35 Expedia Group Inc.
United States
36 Field Produce Ltd.
Israel
37 Field Produce Marketing Ltd.
Israel
38 First International Bank of Israel Ltd.
Israel
39 Galshan Shvakim Ltd.
Israel
40 General Mills Israel Ltd.
Israel
41 Hadiklaim Israel Date Growers Cooperative Ltd.
Israel
42 Hot Mobile Ltd.
Israel
43 Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd.
Israel
44 Industrial Buildings Corporation Ltd.
Israel
45 Israel Discount Bank Ltd.
Israel
46 Israel Railways Corporation Ltd.
Israel
47 Italek Ltd.
Israel
48 JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.
United Kingdom
49 Jerusalem ضEconomy Ltd.
Israel
50 Kavim Public Transportation Ltd.
Israel
51 Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd.
Israel
52 Matrix IT Ltd.
Israel
53 Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd.
Israel
54 Mekorot Water Company Ltd.
Israel
55 Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd.
Israel
56 Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd.
Israel
57 Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd.
Israel
58 Modi'in Ezrachi Group Ltd.
Israel
59 Mordechai Aviv Taasiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd.
Israel
60 Motorola Solutions Israel Ltd.
Israel
61 Municipal Bank Ltd.
Israel
62 Naaman Group Ltd.
Israel
63 Nof Yam Security Ltd.
Israel
64 Ofertex Industries 1997 Ltd.
Israel
65 Opodo Ltd.
United Kingdom
66 Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal Ltd.
Israel
67 Partner Communications Company Ltd.
Israel
68 Paz Oil Company Ltd.
Israel
69 Pelegas Ltd.
Israel
70 Pelephone Communications Ltd.
Israel
71 Proffimat S.R. Ltd.
Israel
72 Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd.
Israel
73 Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing Communication Ltd.
Israel
74 Re/Max Israel
Israel
75 Shalgal Food Ltd.
Israel
76 Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd.
Israel
77 Shufersal Ltd.
Israel
78 Sonol Israel Ltd.
Israel
79 Superbus Ltd.
Israel
80 Supergum Industries 1969 Ltd.
Israel
81 Tahal Group International B.V.
Netherlands
82 TripAdvisor Inc.
United States
83 Twitoplast Ltd.
Israel
84 Unikowsky Maoz Ltd.
Israel
85 YES
Israel
86 Zakai Agricultural Know-how and inputs Ltd.
Israel
87 ZF Development and Construction
Israel
88 ZMH Hammermand Ltd.
Israel
89 Zorganika Ltd.
Israel
ثانيا: الشركات التجارية المشاركة كشركات أم
90 Zriha Hlavin Industries Ltd.
Israel
91 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd.
Israel
92 Alstom S.A.
France
93 Altice Europe N.V.
Netherlands
94 Amnon Mesilot Ltd.
Israel
95 Ashtrom Group Ltd.
Israel
96 Booking Holdings Inc.
United States
97 Brand Industries Ltd.
Israel
98 Delta Galil Industries Ltd.
Israel
99 eDreams ODIGEO S.A.
Luxembourg
100 Egis S.A.
France
101 Electra Ltd.
Israel
102 Export Investment Company Ltd.
Israel
103 General Mills Inc.
United States
104 Hadar Group
Israel
105 Hamat Group Ltd.
Israel
106 Indorama Ventures P.C.L.
Thailand
107 Kardan N.V.
Netherlands
108 Mayer's Cars and Trucks Co. Ltd.
Israel
109 Motorola Solutions Inc.
United States
110 Natoon Group
Israel
111 Villar International Ltd.
Israel
ثالثا: الشركات المشاركة كمرخصين أو مانحي الامتياز
112 Greenkote P.L.C.
United Kingdom