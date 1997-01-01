بالأسماء.. الأمم المتحدة تصدر قأئمتها السوداء بالشركات المتعاملة مع المستوطنات الإسرائيلية

رام الله / سما /

أصدر مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة قائمة سوداء بـ 112 شركة لها صلات وتمارس التجارة مع المستوطنات الإسرائيلية غير الشرعية.



أربعة وتسعون من الشركات المذكورة هي شركات إسرائيلة ، بينما يوجد 18 شركة أخرى من دول أخرى.





وتم اصدار هذه القائمة رغم ضغوط اميركية رسمية مكثفة على مختلف المستويات القيادية في الامم المتحدة لمنعها من تنفيذ قرار اممي اتخذ عام 2016 بنشر قائمة سوداء بالشركات العالمية التي تتعامل مع المستوطنات وتساهم في استدامة الأحتلال الاسرائيلي للاراضي الفلسطيني وتشجع الاستيطان والاستعمار.



وسعت الضغوط الاميركية لعدم تحديث القائمة السوداء باسماء الشركات المتواطئة مع الاحتلال. وقالت الولايات المتحدة إن القائمة السوداء للشركات التي تعمل في المستوطنات الإسرائيلية غير القانونية في الأراضي الفلسطينية تعكس تحيزًا ضد إسرائيل.



واكدت منذ اسبوعين إنها تضغط على الأمم المتحدة لعدم تحديث القائمة السوداء للشركات التي تعمل في المستوطنات الإسرائيلية.



وأكدت وزارة الخارجية أنها تواصلت مع مكتب حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة وعبرت عن رفضها لنشر او تحديث القائمة التي أثار نشرها لأول مرة في عام 2020 غضب إسرائيل.

وقبل اسبوعين صرح المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية فيدانت باتيل للصحفيين بأن الولايات المتحدة "تواصل معارضة أي عمل لتحديث القائمة" وان ادارته تواصلت مباشرة وعبرت عن رفضها "مباشرة مع مكتب المفوض السامي" لحقوق الإنسان.



وقال: "وجهة نظرنا هي أن قاعدة البيانات هذه لا تعمل إلا على تعزيز التحيز ضد إسرائيل الذي يجد في كثير من الأحيان قوة دفع في مواقع الأمم المتحدة". واعتبر ان قاعدة البيانات تشكل تهديدًا حقيقيًا للشركات التي تمارس نشاطًا تجاريًا أو تفكر في العمليات التجارية في المنطقة ".



وقال موقع أكسيوس إن المفوض الجديد لحقوق الإنسان في الأمم المتحدة ، فولكر تورك ، يواجه خيارًا قادمًا بشأن تحديث القائمة وقد يفعل ذلك بهدوء لتنفيذ قرار مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة لعام 2016 الذي يدعو إلى "قاعدة بيانات لجميع الشركات العاملة في أنشطة محددة تتعلق بالمستوطنات الإسرائيلية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة تعكس تحيزًا ضد إسرائيل.



وقد استجابت بعض الشركات بعد نشر اسمها في تقرير الامم المتحدة عام 2020 وبعد نشر القائمة وقالت شركة Airbnb إنها ستتوقف عن الإعلان في المستوطنات لكنها تراجعت بعد رد فعل عنيف في الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.



وفي النروي ، قادت القائمة صندوق الثروة السيادي إلى التخلص من الشركات المتورطة في المستوطنات ، مشيرة إلى القلق بشأن انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان.

وفيما يلي قائمة بجميع الشركات التي تم تسميتها من الأمم المتحدة كمساهمة في استمرار الاحتلال الاسرائيلي للاراضي الفلسطينية من قبل الأمم المتحدة:

اولا: الشركات التجارية المشاركة في الأنشطة الاستيطانية التي تساهم في تثبيت الاحتلال الاسرائيلي للاراضي الفلسطينية.

1- Afikim Public Transportation Ltd.

Israel

2- Airbnb Inc.

United States

3- American Israeli Gas Corporation Ltd.

Israel

4- Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd.

Israel

5- Amos Hadar Properties and Investments Ltd.

Israel

6- Angel Bakeries.

Israel

7- Archivists Ltd.

Israel

8- Ariel Properties Group.

Israel

9- Ashtrom Industries Ltd.

Israel

10 -Ashtrom Properties Ltd.

Israel

11- Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd.

Israel

12- Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Israel

13- Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.

Israel

14- Bank of Jerusalem Ltd.

Israel

15- Beit Haarchiv Ltd.

Israel

16- Bezeq, the Israel Telecommunication

Corp.

Israel

17- Booking.com B.V.

Netherlands

18- C Mer Industries Ltd.

Israel

19 Café Café Israel Ltd.

Israel

20 Caliber 3

Israel

21 Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Israel

22 Cherriessa Ltd.

Israel

23 Chish Nofei Israel Ltd.

Israel

24 Citadis Israel Ltd.

Israel

25 Comasco Ltd.

Israel

26 Darban Investments Ltd.

Israel

27 Delek Group Ltd.

Israel

28 Delta Israel

Israel

29 Dor Alon Energy in Israel 1988 Ltd.

Israel

30 Egis Rail

France

31 Egged, Israel Transportation Cooperative Society Ltd.

Israel

32 Energix Renewable Energies Ltd.

Israel

33 EPR Systems Ltd.

Israel

34 Extal Ltd.

Israel

35 Expedia Group Inc.

United States

36 Field Produce Ltd.

Israel

37 Field Produce Marketing Ltd.

Israel

38 First International Bank of Israel Ltd.

Israel

39 Galshan Shvakim Ltd.

Israel

40 General Mills Israel Ltd.

Israel

41 Hadiklaim Israel Date Growers Cooperative Ltd.

Israel

42 Hot Mobile Ltd.

Israel

43 Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd.

Israel

44 Industrial Buildings Corporation Ltd.

Israel

45 Israel Discount Bank Ltd.

Israel

46 Israel Railways Corporation Ltd.

Israel

47 Italek Ltd.

Israel

48 JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.

United Kingdom

49 Jerusalem ضEconomy Ltd.

Israel

50 Kavim Public Transportation Ltd.

Israel

51 Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd.

Israel

52 Matrix IT Ltd.

Israel

53 Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd.

Israel

54 Mekorot Water Company Ltd.

Israel

55 Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd.

Israel

56 Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd.

Israel

57 Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd.

Israel

58 Modi'in Ezrachi Group Ltd.

Israel

59 Mordechai Aviv Taasiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd.

Israel

60 Motorola Solutions Israel Ltd.

Israel

61 Municipal Bank Ltd.

Israel

62 Naaman Group Ltd.

Israel

63 Nof Yam Security Ltd.

Israel

64 Ofertex Industries 1997 Ltd.

Israel

65 Opodo Ltd.

United Kingdom

66 Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal Ltd.

Israel

67 Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Israel

68 Paz Oil Company Ltd.

Israel

69 Pelegas Ltd.

Israel

70 Pelephone Communications Ltd.

Israel

71 Proffimat S.R. Ltd.

Israel

72 Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd.

Israel

73 Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing Communication Ltd.

Israel

74 Re/Max Israel

Israel

75 Shalgal Food Ltd.

Israel

76 Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd.

Israel

77 Shufersal Ltd.

Israel

78 Sonol Israel Ltd.

Israel

79 Superbus Ltd.

Israel

80 Supergum Industries 1969 Ltd.

Israel

81 Tahal Group International B.V.

Netherlands

82 TripAdvisor Inc.

United States

83 Twitoplast Ltd.

Israel

84 Unikowsky Maoz Ltd.

Israel

85 YES

Israel

86 Zakai Agricultural Know-how and inputs Ltd.

Israel

87 ZF Development and Construction

Israel

88 ZMH Hammermand Ltd.

Israel

89 Zorganika Ltd.

Israel

ثانيا: الشركات التجارية المشاركة كشركات أم

90 Zriha Hlavin Industries Ltd.

Israel

91 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd.

Israel

92 Alstom S.A.

France

93 Altice Europe N.V.

Netherlands

94 Amnon Mesilot Ltd.

Israel

95 Ashtrom Group Ltd.

Israel

96 Booking Holdings Inc.

United States

97 Brand Industries Ltd.

Israel

98 Delta Galil Industries Ltd.

Israel

99 eDreams ODIGEO S.A.

Luxembourg

100 Egis S.A.

France

101 Electra Ltd.

Israel

102 Export Investment Company Ltd.

Israel

103 General Mills Inc.

United States

104 Hadar Group

Israel

105 Hamat Group Ltd.

Israel

106 Indorama Ventures P.C.L.

Thailand

107 Kardan N.V.

Netherlands

108 Mayer's Cars and Trucks Co. Ltd.

Israel

109 Motorola Solutions Inc.

United States

110 Natoon Group

Israel

111 Villar International Ltd.

Israel

ثالثا: الشركات المشاركة كمرخصين أو مانحي الامتياز

112 Greenkote P.L.C.

United Kingdom