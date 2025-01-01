"سما" تنشر البنود الـ 21 للخطة الأمريكية حول غزة ..

الخطة الأمريكية حول غزة كاملة باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية
1- جعل غزة منطقة خالية من "التطرف والإرهاب".
2- إعادة إعمار غزة.
3- بعد موافقة الطرفين على الخطة، تنتهي الحرب فورا، وتتوقف العمليات الإسرائيلية وتبدأ الانسحاب التدريجي من غزة.
4- خلال 48 ساعة من قبول إسرائيل العلني للاتفاق، يعاد جميع الرهائن الأحياء وجثامين القتلى.
5- بعد إعادة الرهائن، تطلق إسرائيل سراح مئات من السجناء الفلسطينيين المحكومين بالسجن مدى الحياة، وأكثر من 1000 معتقل من غزة منذ بداية الحرب، بالإضافة إلى تسليم جثامين مئات الفلسطينيين.
6- عفو مشروط لعناصر حماس والتسهيل لمن يرغب في المغادرة.
7- تدفق المساعدات إلى غزة، بما لا يقل عن المعدلات المنصوص عليها في اتفاق تبادل الرهائن في يناير 2025 (600 شاحنة يوميا)، مع إعادة تأهيل البنية التحتية ودخول معدات إزالة الأنقاض.
8- توزع المساعدات من قبل الأمم المتحدة والهلال الأحمر ومنظمات دولية محايدة، دون تدخل من أي طرف.
9- إدارة غزة من قبل حكومة انتقالية مؤقتة، مكونة من تكنوقراط فلسطينيين، بإشراف هيئة دولية جديدة تقودها واشنطن بالتعاون مع شركاء عرب وأوروبيين، حتى تستكمل إصلاحات السلطة الفلسطينية.
10- صياغة خطة اقتصادية لإعادة بناء غزة.
11- إنشاء منطقة اقتصادية بضرائب ورسوم مخفضة.
12- عدم التهجير القسري للفلسطينيين.
13- منع حماس من الحكم ونزع سلاحها.
14- تقديم ضمانات أمنية من دول إقليمية لضمان التزام جميع الأطراف.
15- تشكيل قوة استقرار دولية مؤقتة بقيادة أميركية وعربية، للإشراف على الأمن وتدريب شرطة فلسطينية محلية.
16- انسحاب تدريجي للجيش الإسرائيلي.
17- إمكانية تنفيذ جزئي للخطة في حال رفض حماس.
18- تلتزم إسرائيل بعدم شن ضربات في قطر.
19- إطلاق برامج لتفكيك الفكر المتطرف.
20- فتح مسار نحو دولة فلسطينية مستقبلية.
21- إطلاق حوار سياسي بين إسرائيل والفلسطينيين.
The Trump Peace Plan as I Predict
1. Immediate end to the war in Gaza.
2. Release of all the Israeli hostages.
3. An agreed-upon release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners, including between 100-200 who have been convicted to life terms, and high sentences.
4. Entry of immediate and unrestricted relief through the UN and international organizations.
5. The closure of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
6. Hamas’s weapons to be gathered by an Arab/International force over a period of time.
7. There will be a US commitment not to allow Israel to annex the West Bank.
8. Gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops until complete withdrawal within a pre-defined schedule.
9. The post-war governance of Gaza by an international/Arab entity for a limited period pursuant to an invitation from the Palestinian Authority.
10. A Palestinian committee will be created to manage Gaza's day-to-day affairs, such as education, health, and welfare, selected by the PA and Arab countries.
11. PA security forces to police Gaza under Arab/international supervision until that responsibility is handed over to the State of Palestine.
12. A security corridor, uninhabited around Gaza, extending between 500 and 1000 meters, depending on the population centers.
13. Reconstruction of Gaza with Arab/international funds placed in a trust.
14. The reconstruction of Gaza will take over 5 years and will be managed by an international/Arab consortium.
15. The amnesty offer to Hamas’s leaders in return for a symbolic gesture of exit from Gaza and a handover of some weapons initially.
16. The assumption of the State of Palestine of the governance of Gaza after a set period.
17. The call for a resumption of direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine.
18. The above is conditioned on Hamas ending its rule in Gaza.
The most critical challenges include:
1. Israel’s expected refusal to the terms above.
2. Hamas’s refusal to hand over Israeli hostages without ironclad guarantees of the war’s end and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners.
3. Hamas’s refusal to disarm without a US or Israeli recognition of a Palestinian state. Hamas is demanding that its arms be handed over only to the army or security forces of the State of Palestine.