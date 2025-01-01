"سما" تنشر البنود الـ 21 للخطة الأمريكية حول غزة ..

واشنطن / وكالات /

الخطة الأمريكية حول غزة كاملة باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية

1- جعل غزة منطقة خالية من "التطرف والإرهاب".

2- إعادة إعمار غزة.

3- بعد موافقة الطرفين على الخطة، تنتهي الحرب فورا، وتتوقف العمليات الإسرائيلية وتبدأ الانسحاب التدريجي من غزة.

4- خلال 48 ساعة من قبول إسرائيل العلني للاتفاق، يعاد جميع الرهائن الأحياء وجثامين القتلى.

5- بعد إعادة الرهائن، تطلق إسرائيل سراح مئات من السجناء الفلسطينيين المحكومين بالسجن مدى الحياة، وأكثر من 1000 معتقل من غزة منذ بداية الحرب، بالإضافة إلى تسليم جثامين مئات الفلسطينيين.

6- عفو مشروط لعناصر حماس والتسهيل لمن يرغب في المغادرة.

7- تدفق المساعدات إلى غزة، بما لا يقل عن المعدلات المنصوص عليها في اتفاق تبادل الرهائن في يناير 2025 (600 شاحنة يوميا)، مع إعادة تأهيل البنية التحتية ودخول معدات إزالة الأنقاض.

8- توزع المساعدات من قبل الأمم المتحدة والهلال الأحمر ومنظمات دولية محايدة، دون تدخل من أي طرف.

9- إدارة غزة من قبل حكومة انتقالية مؤقتة، مكونة من تكنوقراط فلسطينيين، بإشراف هيئة دولية جديدة تقودها واشنطن بالتعاون مع شركاء عرب وأوروبيين، حتى تستكمل إصلاحات السلطة الفلسطينية.

10- صياغة خطة اقتصادية لإعادة بناء غزة.

11- إنشاء منطقة اقتصادية بضرائب ورسوم مخفضة.

12- عدم التهجير القسري للفلسطينيين.

13- منع حماس من الحكم ونزع سلاحها.

14- تقديم ضمانات أمنية من دول إقليمية لضمان التزام جميع الأطراف.

15- تشكيل قوة استقرار دولية مؤقتة بقيادة أميركية وعربية، للإشراف على الأمن وتدريب شرطة فلسطينية محلية.

16- انسحاب تدريجي للجيش الإسرائيلي.

17- إمكانية تنفيذ جزئي للخطة في حال رفض حماس.

18- تلتزم إسرائيل بعدم شن ضربات في قطر.

19- إطلاق برامج لتفكيك الفكر المتطرف.

20- فتح مسار نحو دولة فلسطينية مستقبلية.

21- إطلاق حوار سياسي بين إسرائيل والفلسطينيين.

The Trump Peace Plan as I Predict

1. Immediate end to the war in Gaza.

2. Release of all the Israeli hostages.

3. ⁠An agreed-upon release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners, including between 100-200 who have been convicted to life terms, and high sentences.

4. ⁠Entry of immediate and unrestricted relief through the UN and international organizations.

5. ⁠The closure of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

6. ⁠Hamas’s weapons to be gathered by an Arab/International force over a period of time.

7. ⁠There will be a US commitment not to allow Israel to annex the West Bank.

8. ⁠Gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops until complete withdrawal within a pre-defined schedule.

9. ⁠The post-war governance of Gaza by an international/Arab entity for a limited period pursuant to an invitation from the Palestinian Authority.

10. ⁠A Palestinian committee will be created to manage Gaza's day-to-day affairs, such as education, health, and welfare, selected by the PA and Arab countries.

11. ⁠PA security forces to police Gaza under Arab/international supervision until that responsibility is handed over to the State of Palestine.

12. ⁠A security corridor, uninhabited around Gaza, extending between 500 and 1000 meters, depending on the population centers.

13. ⁠Reconstruction of Gaza with Arab/international funds placed in a trust.

14. ⁠The reconstruction of Gaza will take over 5 years and will be managed by an international/Arab consortium.

15. ⁠The amnesty offer to Hamas’s leaders in return for a symbolic gesture of exit from Gaza and a handover of some weapons initially.

16. ⁠The assumption of the State of Palestine of the governance of Gaza after a set period.

17. ⁠The call for a resumption of direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

18. ⁠The above is conditioned on Hamas ending its rule in Gaza.

The most critical challenges include:

1. Israel’s expected refusal to the terms above.

2. ⁠Hamas’s refusal to hand over Israeli hostages without ironclad guarantees of the war’s end and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners.

3. ⁠Hamas’s refusal to disarm without a US or Israeli recognition of a Palestinian state. Hamas is demanding that its arms be handed over only to the army or security forces of the State of Palestine.