طرد فتيات منتخب الكونغو الديمقراطية من فندق بالكاميرون (فيديو)

اضطرت لاعبات منتخب جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية لكرة القدم للفتيات تحت 20 عاما، لقضاء ليلة في الشارع بالعاصمة الكاميرونية ياوندي.

وبحسب ما أورده الصحفي جوناس بير-هوفمان عبر حسابه على موقع "تويتر"، فإن اتحاد الكونغو الديمقراطية لكرة القدم، لم يدفع للفريق النسوي ثمن إيجار الفندق قبل مباراة الذهاب.

This is the Congo u20 women's team sleeping in the street after being kicked out of hotel, which @fecofa_kinshasa failed to pay. Below they are training in the streets. Makes you wonder where that earmarked @FIFAcom women's football funding went? https://t.co/LADbMYj9fN pic.twitter.com/Awv5xedgpw