طرد فتيات منتخب الكونغو الديمقراطية من فندق بالكاميرون (فيديو)

الجمعة 15 أكتوبر 2021 10:20 م / بتوقيت القدس +2GMT
طرد فتيات منتخب الكونغو الديمقراطية من فندق بالكاميرون (فيديو)



ياوندي/سما/

اضطرت لاعبات منتخب جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية لكرة القدم للفتيات تحت 20 عاما، لقضاء ليلة في الشارع بالعاصمة الكاميرونية ياوندي.

وبحسب ما أورده الصحفي جوناس بير-هوفمان عبر حسابه على موقع "تويتر"، فإن اتحاد الكونغو الديمقراطية لكرة القدم، لم يدفع للفريق النسوي ثمن إيجار الفندق قبل مباراة الذهاب.


وأجرت الفتيات، في الصباح، حصة تدريبية في الشارع مباشرة.

#جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية #الكاميرون #كرة القدم

