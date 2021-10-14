طرد فتيات منتخب الكونغو الديمقراطية من فندق بالكاميرون (فيديو)

اضطرت لاعبات منتخب جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية لكرة القدم للفتيات تحت 20 عاما، لقضاء ليلة في الشارع بالعاصمة الكاميرونية ياوندي.
وبحسب ما أورده الصحفي جوناس بير-هوفمان عبر حسابه على موقع "تويتر"، فإن اتحاد الكونغو الديمقراطية لكرة القدم، لم يدفع للفريق النسوي ثمن إيجار الفندق قبل مباراة الذهاب.
This is the Congo u20 women's team sleeping in the street after being kicked out of hotel, which @fecofa_kinshasa failed to pay. Below they are training in the streets. Makes you wonder where that earmarked @FIFAcom women's football funding went? https://t.co/LADbMYj9fN pic.twitter.com/Awv5xedgpw— Jonas Baer-Hoffmann (@BaerHoffmann) October 14, 2021
L’équipe féminine U20 de la Rép. Démocratique du Congo a dû dormir dans la rue après avoir été expulsée de son hôtel car leur fédération n’a pas payé leurs nuits…— Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) October 14, 2021
D’autres vidéos montrent qu’elles s’entraînent dans la rue, faute de terrain d’entraînement.pic.twitter.com/yjnLtz1GYV
وأجرت الفتيات، في الصباح، حصة تدريبية في الشارع مباشرة.
L’équipe nat u20 dames de la ????????tentant de se préparer pour le match qualificatif de la coupe du monde 2022 au Costa Rica ????????♂️— Herita ILUNGA (@Herita23) September 23, 2021
Messieurs de la @fecofa_kinshasa un minimum de considération pour nos ambassadrices svp !!! #inacceptable @FIFProAfrica @FIFPRO @UFCongo @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/v3Hm7YYQTu