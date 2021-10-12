  1. الرئيسية
لبيد يلتقي سوليفان ويعرض عليه خطة إسرائيل بشأن قطاع غزة والنووي الإيراني

الثلاثاء 12 أكتوبر 2021 08:44 م / بتوقيت القدس +2GMT
لبيد يلتقي سوليفان ويعرض عليه خطة إسرائيل بشأن قطاع غزة والنووي الإيراني



واشنطن /سما/

التقى وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي يائير لابيد مع مستشار الأمن القومي الأمريكي جيك سوليفان في واشنطن وتطرقا إلى الملف الإيراني والأوضاع في قطاع غزة.

وأشار لابيد إلى أن اللقاء دار حول الملف النووي الإيراني، مشيرا إلى "الحاجة إلى خطة بديلة للاتفاق النووي".

وتابع: "عرضت على المستشار الأمريكي خطة اسرائيلية بخصوص تحسين الاوضاع الاقتصادية في قطاع غزة مقابل التهدئة".

وأضاف: "الخطة تتمحور حول الاقتصاد من أجل الأمن".

