لبيد يلتقي سوليفان ويعرض عليه خطة إسرائيل بشأن قطاع غزة والنووي الإيراني

التقى وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي يائير لابيد مع مستشار الأمن القومي الأمريكي جيك سوليفان في واشنطن وتطرقا إلى الملف الإيراني والأوضاع في قطاع غزة.

وأشار لابيد إلى أن اللقاء دار حول الملف النووي الإيراني، مشيرا إلى "الحاجة إلى خطة بديلة للاتفاق النووي".

In the first meeting of my visit to Washington, I met with @JakeSullivan46 . We discussed a number of security issues, namely the Iranian threat. I shared with him Israel’s concern about Iran’s race towards nuclear capability, and that Iran is becoming a nuclear threshold state. pic.twitter.com/2g9h1DIBQR

وتابع: "عرضت على المستشار الأمريكي خطة اسرائيلية بخصوص تحسين الاوضاع الاقتصادية في قطاع غزة مقابل التهدئة".

وأضاف: "الخطة تتمحور حول الاقتصاد من أجل الأمن".

We discussed the need for an alternative plan to the nuclear agreement. We also discussed my plan for the Gaza Strip - “Economy for Security” - and ways to strengthen the alliance between the US and Israel.



Photos: Shlomi Amsalem/GPO pic.twitter.com/Wec0CEvHA1