عشرات الضحايا والإصابات إثر اصطدام نحو 100 سيارة بولاية تكساس الأمريكية(فيديو وصور)

وكالات

تسبب الجليد في ولاية تكساس الأمريكية بوقوع حوادث مرور خطيرة أسفرت عن سقوط عدة ضحايا ونقل العشرات إلى المستشفيات.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية بأن نحو 100 سيارة اصطدمت في حادث كبير على الطريق دالاس فورت وورث في الولاية، شمالي مدينة فورت وورث يوم الخميس.



وقالت السلطات المحلية إن الحادث أسفر عن مقتل 5 أشخاص على الأقل ونقل 36 آخرين إلى المستشفيات.

وأكدت السلطات إجلاء معظم الأشخاص الذين طالهم الحادث من المكان، لكن العديد من السيارات المتضررة لا تزال على الطريق، وقد تستغرق إزالتها عدة أيام.

Preliminary information on MCI in Fort Worth. More info will be released later. At least 100 vehicles involved, 5 fatalities, 36 transported to local hospitals. #yourFWFD continues to work the incident and will be on scene for several hours. pic.twitter.com/DUtRJFKSI9 — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) February 11, 2021

NEW: Fort Worth pile-up involves more than 50 vehicles w/multiple patients involved, but no firm number of casualties yet.



FD tells @kaylamc1 the concern now is hypothermia. A warming bus is on scene as firefighters are still in process of trying to extricate people. pic.twitter.com/3EkC2933sR — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) February 11, 2021









