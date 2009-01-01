58 مؤسسة نرويجية توجه رسالة الى وزيرة الخارجية النرويجية للمطالبة بإنهاء الحصار على غزة

رام الله / سما /

وجهت 58 مؤسسة نرويجية رسالة الى وزيرة الخارجية النرويجية إني إريكسن سوريد للمطالبة بانهاء الحصار على غزة بعنوان "العقوبة الجماعية هي جريمة ضد الانسانية".

وجاء في الرسالة: "في اطار مواجهة جائحة كورونا أقبلت كل الحكومات في كافة دول العالم على اتخاذ اجراءات طوارئ للحفاظ على صحة مواطنيها، وحماية استقرار اقتصادياتها. غير أن اثار الجائحة الاقتصادية، والانسانية على الفلسطينين في الضفة الغربية والقدس، وفي قطاع غزة، تصبح مركبة كونهم يعيشون تحت حصار الاحتلال، وبذلك أصبحوا يعانون من عصف الجائحة من جهة، وثقل الاجراءات والتدابير الاحتلالية عليهم من جهة أخرى".

وأضافت: "في الوقت الذي أكدت فيه الحكومة الاسرائيلية على وجود أول حالة اصابة بفايروس كورونا، في الحادي والعشرين من شهر شباط، اكدت منظمات أممية انسانية هدم تسع وستون مبنى في الضفة الغربية والقدس، ومن بين ما تم تدميره، سبع شبكات للمياه، والمجاري، ويذكر أن ثلث ما تم تدميره كان بتمويل دولي موجه للشعب الفلسطيني".

وأشاروا إلى انه في غضون سطوة الجائحة، اشار مكتب الامم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الانسانية "OCHA"، الى ازدياد حوادث العنف من قبل المستوطنين الاسرائيليين، وازدياد حالات استخدام العنف غير المبررة من قبل جنود اسرائيليين، وياتي ذلك في ضوء تخطيط الحكومة الاسرائيلية لضم مساحات واسعة من الضفة الغربية.

وأكدوا ان لمثل هذه الاجراءات، والسياسات، والممارسات، المتناقضة مع القانون الدولي الانساني ما يضاعف معاناة الفلسطينيين، وخطر الجائحة عليهم، سيما الأماكن الاكثر اكتظاظا منها، ويشار هنا الى مخيمات اللاجئين، في الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة.

واضافت الرسالة: "عانى ولا يزال مليوني انسان فلسطيني من سكان القطاع، لما يزيد على ثلاثة عشر عاماً، حصارا خانقاً، تخلله حروب واجراءات عسكرية توالت في أعوام 2009- 2012- 2014 ، جلعت من القطاع مكان غير قابل للحياة، ويعيش الفلسطينيين في مساحة بحجم مساحة بلدة "هامر النرويجية " "Hamar Municipality " ، مع وجود قطاع صحي هش، وفقر مدقع، وبحجم بطالة مرتفع جداً، وبنية تحتية متهالكة، وباعتماد كامل على المعونات الخارجية والتمويل، وظروف معيشية فظيعة، لا يمكن تخيلها لعيش الاطفال والشباب".

واضافت: "على ما تقدم ذكره، فانه من غير الممكن للقطاع الصحي الفلسطيني، ان يجابة جائحة بحجم كورونا، وخاصة القطاع الصحي في غزة على وجه التحديد، الذي عانى لسنوات طويلة- جراء الحصار- لتأمين الاحتياجات الصحية للمواطنين قبل ظهور جائحة كورنا، وهو قطاع على وشك الانهيار نتيجة الشح في الادوية والأدوات والمستلزمات الطبية، نتيجة اجراءات الحصار التي كانت سبباً في تعطيل كافة انشطة الاستيراد، والتبادل التجاري، والقدرة على الوصول للكهرباء، والوقود".

وتابعت الرسالة: "ان الحصار الذي عطل حرية الحرك برا وبحرا، وجوا، يعد اختراقاً صارخاً لحقوق الانسان، وهو خرق واضح لالتزام اسرائيل بالقانون الدولي، وهو الشيء الذي اكدته مختلف الهيئات الأممية غير ذي مرة، وهنا فاننا نود التأكيد على حق المجتمع الدولي في الحصول على المعلومات، حول أوضاع الفلسطينيين، وما يترتب على حصاره من اثار".

وجاء أيضاً في الرسالة: "لقد اكدت حكومتنا على مركزية حقوق الانسان، والديمقراطية، وسيادة القانون في السياسة الخارجية النرويجية، وهذا يرتب عليها مهمات، يجب ان تنجز، وانه وبموجب رئاسة النرويج، للجنة تنسيق المساعدات الدولية للفلسطينين((AHLC))، منذ العام 1993، فاننا – الموقعين على هذه الوثيقة- نرى بأن انهاء هذا الحصار، هو استحقاق تأخر انجازه".

وحث الموقعون وزير الخارجية لاتخاذ خطوات في الامم المتحدة، وخلافه من المحافل الدولية، لانهاء هذه العقوبة الجماعية على الفلسطينيين، التي تصفها اتفاقيات جنيف للعام 1949، بجريمة الحرب.

قائمة الموقعين:

Signatories:

Norwegian Union of Municipal and General Employees - Mette Nord, President

Norwegian People’s Aid - Henriette Westhrin, General Secretary

Ship to Gaza Norway - Torstein Dahle, President

Defend International Law - Kjell M. Brygfjeld, lawyer

Co-signatories:

Trade Union for Grafic Workers at the newspaper «Aftenposten» (Aftenpostens Grafiske Klubb)

The Workers' Youth League (Arbeidernes Ungdomsfylking – AUF)

Attac Norway (Attac Norge)

BDS Norway

Grandmothers for Peace (Bestemødre for fred)

Changemaker

The trade union for Energy, Electricals engineering, Telecommunications and IT workers (El & IT Forbundet)

Trade Union for Theologians of Norwegian Union of Municipal and General Employees (Fagforbundet teoLOgene)

The Youth of The Norwegian Union of Municipal and General Employees (Fagforbundet Ung)

The United Federation of Trade Unions (Fellesforbundet)

The Norwegian Union of Social Educators and Social Workers (Fellesorganisajonen)

The Association of Norwegian NGOs for Palestine (Fellesutvalget for Palestina)

The Association for International Water Studies (Fivas)

The Norwegian Union of Employees in Commerce and Offices (Handel og Kontor i Norge)

The Student-Network of ICJ-Norway (ICJ-Norge Studentnettverk)

The trade union for workers in Industry and Energy sector (Industri Energi)

Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (Internasjonal Kvinneliga for Fred og Frihet)

YWCA-YMCA Global (KFUK-KFUM Global)

Quaker Service Norway (Kvekerhjelp)

The Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) in Norway (Kvekersamfunnet i Norge)

The Norwegian Solidarity Coommittee for Latin America (Latin-Amerikagruppene i Norge)

The body for trade unions in Bergen and surrounding (LO i Bergen og omland)

The body for trade unions in Oslo (LO i Oslo)

The body for the trade unions in Trondheim (LO i Trondheim)

The Norwegian Food and Allied Workers’ Union (Norsk Nærings- og Nytelsesmiddelarbeiderforbund)

Oslo and Akershus Department of The Norwegian Food and Allied Workers Union (Oslo og Akershus NNN)

The Norwegian Peace Association (Norges Fredslag)

The Norwegian Peace Council (Norges Fredsråd

Communist Party of Norway (Norges Kommunistiske Parti)

Student Christian Movement in Norway (Norges kristelige studentforbund)

The Norwegian Social Forum/Globalization Conference (Norges Sosiale Forum)

The Writer’s Guild of Norway (Norsk Dramatikerforbund)

The Youths of The Norwegian People’s Aid (Norsk Folkehjelp Solidaritetsungdom)

The Norwegian Trade Union for Railway’s Workers (Norsk Jernbaneforbund)

Norwegian PEN (Norsk PEN)

The Norwegian Labour Party of Oslo (Oslo Arbeiderparti)

The Trade Union for Construction Workers’ in Oslo (Oslo Bygningsarbeiderforening)

The Trade Union for Grafic Workers’ in Oslo (Oslo Grafiske Fagforening)

Oslo and Akershus Department of The Norwegian Union of Employees in Commerce and Offices (Oslo og Akershus HK)

The Centre Party Youth of Oslo (Oslo Senterungdom)

The Palestine Committee of Norway (Palestinakomiteen i Norge)

Palestine Network Norway

Palestinian Children in Israeli Prisons (Palestinske barn i israelske fengsler - PIM)

Red Youth (Rød Ungdom)

The Red Party (Rødt)

Friends of Sabeel Scandinavia in Norway (Sabeels Venner i Norge)

Nowegian Students’ and Academics’ International Assistance Fund (Studentenes og Akademikernes Internasjonale Hjelpefond SAIH)

The Norwegian Committee for Academic and Cultural Boycott of the State of Israel (Samordningskomiteen for akademisk og kulturell boikott av staten Israel AKULBI)

The Centre Party Youth (Senterungdommen)

The Norwegian Union of School Employees (Skolenes Landsforbund)

Socialist Youth (Sosialistisk Ungdom)

Socialist Left Party (Sosialistisk Venstreparti)

Karibu Foundation (Stiftelsen Karibu)

The Youth Communists in Norway (Ungkommunistene i Norge)