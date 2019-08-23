تعقيبا على عملية "دوليب".. مبعوث ترامب يطالب السلطة بإدانة مقتل مستوطِنة غرب رام الله

وصف المبعوث الأمريكي لعملية السلام في الشرق الأوسط جيسون غرينبلات، اليوم الجمعة، مقتل إسرائيلية غرب رام الله، بأنه "هجوم وحشيّ" يخلق معاناة لا نهاية لها، وهذا "ليس طريق السلام"، وطالب السلطة بإدانة الهجوم بشكل واضح.

وقال غرينبلات في تغريدتين عبر تويتر، اليوم الجمعة، إنّ حماس رحبت بهجوم اليوم والذي سبقه، ويجب على السلطة الفلسطينية أن تدين ذلك بشكل قاطع وواضح، وإذا لم تفعل فعلى الدول المانحة أن تطلب منها تفسيرًا حول استمرار استخدام أموالها لمكافأة المهاجمين.

Hamas praised 17yo Rina Shnerb's murder by Palestinian terrorists. The PA must unequivocally condemn this attack & the recent murder of 18yo Dvir Sorek. If they don't, donor countries should demand the PA answer for why their donor funds continue to be used to reward attacks.

Another savage attack by Palestinian terrorists kills an Israeli teenager enjoying time with her family. This isn’t the path to peace, just endless suffering. May her memory be a blessing. Our prayers are with her family especially her father & brother also wounded in the attack